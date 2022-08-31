Holo (HOT) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Holo has a total market capitalization of $366.27 million and $16.43 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

