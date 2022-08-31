Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.76. 75,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,125. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

