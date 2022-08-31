HOPR (HOPR) One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $15.11 million and $1.02 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00431675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00818958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015474 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

