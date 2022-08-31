Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $126,420.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.4 %

HMN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

