Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HMN. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.