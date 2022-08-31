Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have commented on HMN. TheStreet downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
NYSE:HMN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $266,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
