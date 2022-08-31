Horizon Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,911.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $40,911.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About Horizon Protocol
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
