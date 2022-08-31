Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

HZNP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,071. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

