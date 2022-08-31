HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

