HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 648,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

