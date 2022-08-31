Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Critical Survey

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00 Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus target price of $52.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.92 $244.00 million $2.68 19.28 Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.25 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.06

Portland General Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Huaneng Power International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Huaneng Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.73% 8.87% 2.49% Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Huaneng Power International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Huaneng Power International

(Get Rating)

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.