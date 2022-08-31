Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Huize Stock Performance

Huize stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

