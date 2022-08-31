Humaniq Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $751,313.72 and $21,529.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.