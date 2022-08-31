I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 6.5% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. 5,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
