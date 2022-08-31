I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading 6.5% Higher

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.37. 5,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in I-Mab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

