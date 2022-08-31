Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 461,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Iberdrola Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.73.
Iberdrola Company Profile
