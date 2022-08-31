Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 461,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

