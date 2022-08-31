Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Ichor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,070. The stock has a market cap of $882.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ichor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

