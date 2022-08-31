ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.27

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001358 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $251.95 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. By using the high-performance blockchain engine, ‘loopchain’, ICON projects to connect various blockchain communities and build an environment where blockchain technology can be applied to real life. ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

