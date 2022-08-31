ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $158.11

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.11 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 1405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 380.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

