ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.60 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.53.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

