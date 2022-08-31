Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.86. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.35 and a quick ratio of 35.35.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on IPWR shares. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.