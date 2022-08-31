Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.86. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 35.35 and a quick ratio of 35.35.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 1,468.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ideal Power by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPWR shares. StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

