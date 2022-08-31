IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,226,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 1,913,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IDXAF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,000.63% and a negative return on equity of 120.69%.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

