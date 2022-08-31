Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 33337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Imagine Lithium

(Get Rating)

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.