iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $422,095.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

