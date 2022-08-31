iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $422,095.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00412051 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00815239 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015634 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.