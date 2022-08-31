iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 113069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$3.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

