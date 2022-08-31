Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Up 6.4 %

About Immunocore

NASDAQ IMCR traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,446. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

