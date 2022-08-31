ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

IPA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,007. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.57. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 198,811 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

