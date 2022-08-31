Immutable (DARA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,901.00

Immutable (DARA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. Immutable has a total market capitalization of $326,332.42 and $12,901.00 worth of Immutable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Immutable coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Immutable Coin Profile

Immutable Coin Trading

