Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Impact Healthcare REIT stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.80 ($1.39). 525,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,553. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.11. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

