Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

IOR stock remained flat at $11.87 during trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

