Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Shares of IOR opened at $11.87 on Monday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $49.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
