Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,803 shares.The stock last traded at $67.48 and had previously closed at $67.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,165 shares of company stock worth $827,268 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

