Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.75

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 3128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

