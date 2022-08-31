Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,471. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

