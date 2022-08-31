Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,716. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Innodata has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INOD. TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

Featured Stories

