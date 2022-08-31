Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Innodata Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,716. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Innodata has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on INOD. TheStreet lowered Innodata from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.