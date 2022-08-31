Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 1,586,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,438.7 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
Shares of IPXHF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.
About Inpex
