Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,294,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 1,586,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,438.7 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.