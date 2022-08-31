Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Purchases 84,064 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 84,064 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 29th, Tony Pitt purchased 75,936 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 9.97.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

