Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Applied Blockchain Price Performance
Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 966,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $34.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Applied Blockchain
Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
