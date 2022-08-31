Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of APLD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 966,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Applied Blockchain

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

