Insider Buying: Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) Director Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Rating) Director Ken Cai acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,055,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,918.

Ken Cai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Ken Cai acquired 63,000 shares of Minco Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Ken Cai bought 46,500 shares of Minco Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,602.50.

TSE:MSV remained flat at C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. Minco Silver Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project, which includes 3 exploration permits covering an area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project located southwest of Guangzhou, China.

