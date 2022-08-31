Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,428 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,154 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

