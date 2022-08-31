Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,428 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,154 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540.00.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 121,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.26.
Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.