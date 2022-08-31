Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $21,632.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,168.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 3,381,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

