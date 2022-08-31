Insider Buying: South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Insider Buys 280,988 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

South32 Limited (ASX:S32Get Rating) insider Graham Kerr bought 280,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.23 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,188,579.24 ($831,174.29).

South32 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Further Reading

