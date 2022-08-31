Insider Buying: The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider Steven Fisher bought 35,000 shares of Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of A$155,750.00 ($108,916.08).
Reject Shop Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Reject Shop Company Profile
Further Reading
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.