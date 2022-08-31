Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 1,207 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,077 shares in the company, valued at $16,060,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78.

On Monday, August 1st, Aneel Zaman sold 4,076 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $749,576.40.

On Thursday, July 28th, Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $173.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,850. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,414,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 554,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.