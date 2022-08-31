Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 43,968,053 shares changing hands.

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

About Inspirit Energy

(Get Rating)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirit Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirit Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.