Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 393,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Intapp Price Performance

About Intapp

INTA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,684. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

