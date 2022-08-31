Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 31st total of 393,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $155,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
