Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 23145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

