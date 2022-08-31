Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Integral Diagnostics



Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 67 radiology clinics. Integral Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

