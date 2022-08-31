Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 139,423 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,423 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $63,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,661,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 206,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 140,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $50.03.

