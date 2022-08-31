Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 252,439 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,439 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855,314 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

