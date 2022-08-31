Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,171. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

