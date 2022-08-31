Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 6,827 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
CDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $74.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.