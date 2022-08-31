Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 6,827 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

